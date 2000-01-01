A CALL FOR MUSIC AT HOPE

We are just over seven weeks away from HOPE! Please make your plans to be at this truly magical event right in the middle of New York City!

We're looking for people with musical ability to play a part in the conference this year. Every conference, we have what is known as interstitial music that plays in the period between talks. For the past few conferences, these have been composed by Cameron Glass. You can hear an example here. If you're a musician who would like to have your music play between talks at HOPE, please let us know!

Here's what we need: a relatively simple melody no longer than five minutes that we can loop. It should be a piece that works well in the background and isn't too distracting. The piece must be an instrumental and cannot trigger any copyright claims if it shows up on our YouTube page as part of a HOPE talk.

Send your musical composition to music@hope.net. We will announce our selection in the weeks ahead. Credit will also be given in our conference program and on the slides that appear between talks at HOPE. If your piece is not selected, it may be considered for future conferences.

We are adding to our confirmed talk list every day. Keep checking our list.

Tickets to HOPE 26 can be purchased here.

Virtual tickets can be reserved at this link.