AUTUMN ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

As the leaves begin to turn, so too will the pages of the Autumn issue of 2600 as it arrives in the various places where it's expected. One of those places could be your mailbox if you take a minute or two and subscribe! It's cheap, painless, and even fun. Of course, you don't have to turn actual physical pages if you're more in the mood for one of our digital varieties. They include Kindle subscriptions for the United States and United Kingdom, as well as other countries through Google Play and the Nook. You can also get individual and back issues digitally or in print. And if there's a bookstore near you, it's quite possible you'll find us there too!