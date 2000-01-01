AUTUMN ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

Autumn has arrived which means it's the perfect time for the Autumn issue of 2600 to be released!

If you're a digital subscriber, you should have gotten an email with links for your issue in both PDF and EPUB formats, each completely unrestricted and able to be copied to as many devices as you want. Click here to become a digital subscriber (you can start with either this issue or the next one). If you're a digital subscriber and haven't gotten an email, check your spam filter or email delivery@2600.com.

If you just want to try out the current issue, just go to this link. You will get the current issue in both PDF and EPUB formats.

The PDF version will work on virtually any computer, tablet, or phone and the EPUB version will work on ereaders like Kindles, Nooks, and Kobos - all without copy restriction or any reliance on third parties like Amazon. (While you can still get 2600 via Amazon, you won't have complete control over what you download.)

For those who want the traditional paper version of 2600, we've got you covered. Our printed edition can be subscribed to here. And if you just want to check out the Autumn issue, you can easily get it sent by clicking here. (Subscribers should either have recently received this issue or can expect it any day now.)

And as long as there are still bookstores and magazine stands, there's a decent chance you'll find us there as well. A listing of some in the United States and Canada can be found here.

The cover art for the Autumn issue will be available on a t-shirt very soon. Keep checking here for updates.

Finally, we also have a whole lot of back issues available at this link. Click on the dropdown to narrow your search as there are quite a few. Full sets are also available. And if you're interested in obtaining a comprehensive digital collection of all of our previous material, becoming a lifetime subscriber to The Hacker Digest ought to satisfy that craving.