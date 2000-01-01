AUTUMN ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The new issue of 2600 is now out! We've made a lot of progress getting back on schedule and you'll find the Autumn issue is actually out in the middle of autumn! Imagine that.

Many subscribers have already gotten their issues in the mail. If you want to become a subscriber and brighten up your mailbox, just click here and make your selections. If you'd prefer we just send you this one issue, that's super easy too.

The PDF edition is also available here. You can view it on any device that can display PDFs and you can copy it onto whatever other device(s) you choose. No restrictions.

If you're a Kindle person, there's literally a world of options. You can subscribe in either the United States or United Kingdom or get individual issues in various other countries. And, of course, there's always the Barnes and Noble Nook.

And for those of you who value brick and mortar bookstores and newsstands, here's our most recent list of where you can buy 2600 in the United States.