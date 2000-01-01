AUTUMN ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The leaves of Autumn have begun to turn, as have the pages of the Autumn edition of 2600, which is hitting the stands worldwide as you read this. One can be sent to your mailbox easily and cheaply by subscribing through our online store.

But it doesn't end there. You can wander on down to your local bookstore or newsstand and pick up the latest issue if we're carried there. And if we're not, you can let us know and we'll take steps to fix it.

And, of course, our digital options abound. You can subscribe via Kindle in either the U.S. or the U.K., while obtaining individual issues for other areas (see our guide here). You can have issues sent to your phone or computer via Google Play. You can also subscribe through the Barnes and Noble Nook. And if all of this makes you hunger for more, you can peruse our digital digests from years past.

No matter how you read us, we hope to enhance the days of Autumn with all kinds of mind-provoking hacker material!