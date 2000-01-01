ARCHIVE: WUSB HISTORICAL VIDEO SERIES CONTINUES

Back in 1990, eight days of a WUSB fundraiser were captured on video and recently discovered. We are releasing segments of this historic archive at the beginning of every month.

The fifth recording takes place on Tuesday, April 10, 1990, the sixth day of the station's fundraiser. You'll witness all kinds of antics that took place in our tally room, get a tour of a whole bunch of the old equipment, and see more of the station's staff and listeners. This latest release can be accessed here. All previous releases can be accessed at this playlist.

WUSB was the place where many radio programs archived on our site were aired and it served as the inspiration for "Off The Hook" and, in many ways, 2600 Magazine itself. "Off The Wall" continues to air on WUSB on Tuesday evenings.