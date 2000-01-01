ARCHIVE: WUSB HISTORICAL VIDEO SERIES CONCLUDES

Back in 1990, eight days of a WUSB fundraiser were captured on video and recently discovered. We have been releasing segments of this historic archive for nearly a year.

The ninth and final recording takes place on Saturday, April 14, 1990, the tenth day of the station's fundraiser (the first two days were not recorded). As the final moments of this historic event approach, it becomes clear just how much this meant to so many people and how much fun something as mundane as a fundraiser turned out to be. You'll see video from an episode of "Brain Damage," as well as the working innards of a college/community radio station in 1990. You'll even see an appearance by Walter the dog! This latest release can be accessed here. All previous releases can be accessed at this playlist.

WUSB was the place where many radio programs archived on our site were aired and it served as the inspiration for "Off The Hook" and, in many ways, 2600 Magazine itself. "Off The Wall" continues to air on WUSB on Tuesday evenings.