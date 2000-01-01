ALL 2600 MEETINGS CANCELED THIS WEEK

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are canceling all 2600 meetings scheduled for this week. This applies even if you're in an area that's currently not afflicted by the virus. Every place that's currently in the midst of this was once unaffected. The last thing we want to do is create a situation that could potentially make matters worse. Please, no matter where you are, stay home and be safe. We will get through this and help others.

If you have alternative methods of virtual gathering for your meetings, please tweet to @2600Meetings and we'll help spread them. We look forward to seeing everyone once this is over. Stay safe.