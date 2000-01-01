THE 2600 VOICE BBS ARCHIVES, HOPE_16 VIDEOS, AND A SHOWER CURTAIN

The HOPE_16 videos are finally available on flash drives! (We’re sorry it took so long, but there’s been a lot going on.) Nearly 100 talks and performances are included on a massive 256GB flash drive.

Another long-awaited release is the 2600 Voice BBS Archive. For those who don’t know, the 2600 Voice BBS was a unique hacker bulletin board system run by 2600 in the late 1990s. Its purpose was to act like a regular BBS, only with voice instead of text. We’ve been putting this archive together for years and it’s a real time capsule of the hacker world. There are literally thousands of recordings to be entertained by, as well as the system prompts which we had a bit of fun with. Some of today's tech titans no doubt called into the system as children; see if you can identify them!

Finally, we thought it would be fun to put together something none of us ever thought of before: a hacker shower curtain. Yes, you can now shower behind the images of our last 12 covers! The perfect gift to completely confuse your relatives.