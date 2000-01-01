2600 CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH RAINBOW HACKER SHIRT

We hope you join us in showing support and solidarity with the LGBTQ community during this year's Pride Month in June. We've designed a special Rainbow Hacker t-shirt that carries a positive message featuring an old character you may have seen on 2600 covers, at HOPE conferences, or on the 2600 van.

We've seen a significant amount of hateful rhetoric and ignorant legislation recently that has been aimed at those of us who are different. A shirt may not change much, but small gestures are what can eventually inspire bigger changes. We urge everyone to get involved however they can and not allow anyone to be mistreated. And be proud of who you are.

Happy Pride everyone!