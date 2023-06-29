NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

Alex is in London, Emmanuel and Kyle are in the Yukon, Greg Newby joins the panel, communicating via Starlink, radio telephones, Greg ran in the Denali135, communications systems for the middle of nowhere, Alex attended the Chelsea Arts Club Ball, visiting Canadian radio stations, Canadian wildfires are still a problem, Facebook to block news content in Canada, smartphone emergency call issues, Fort Worth systems hacked over state's laws against gender affirming care.