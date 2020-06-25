NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

The new edition of Off The Hook from 06/24/2020 has been archived and is now available online.
The fundraiser continues, The Hacker Digest lifetime subscription, three year subscription to 2600 Magazine, the hacker tote bag, Alex is still in PA, wearing a mask to slow the spread of covid-19 has become politicized, doctor visits are an odd experience now, planning for the upcoming virtual HOPE conference is in full swing, a discussion of TikTok users and K-pop fans and their effect on social media and the Tulsa rally.