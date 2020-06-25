NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

The fundraiser continues, The Hacker Digest lifetime subscription, three year subscription to 2600 Magazine, the hacker tote bag, Alex is still in PA, wearing a mask to slow the spread of covid-19 has become politicized, doctor visits are an odd experience now, planning for the upcoming virtual HOPE conference is in full swing, a discussion of TikTok users and K-pop fans and their effect on social media and the Tulsa rally.