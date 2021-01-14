NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

The new edition of Off The Hook from 01/13/2021 has been archived and is now available online.
First show of the year, the insurrection was planned online, cries of censorship after Trump is banned from social media, reactions to the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, Parler finds a new registrar, monitoring domain name registrations related to the insurrection, 70tb of Parler data leaked, information security consequences of the Capitol attack, contact info for Congress members who supported overturning the election available at usa.wtf.