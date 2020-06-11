NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

The new edition of Off The Hook from 06/10/2020 has been archived and is now available online.
Demonstrations in NYC and surrounding areas, Alex makes an emergency trip into the city, the hacker tote bag, The Hacker Quarterly lifetime subscription, three year subscription to 2600 Magazine, an update on the 2020 HOPE conference, 2600 Magazine is available at grocery stores, NYPD plans to encrypt their radio communications, IBM to stop selling facial recognition software, renaming military bases named after Confederate generals.