Vornado Realty Trust Announces Plans to Transform Former Hotel Pennsylvania Site into a Center for the Overprivileged

New York City, NY - Vornado Realty Trust, one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the United States, announced today that it will be transforming the former site of the Hotel Pennsylvania into a luxurious center for the overprivileged. The new center will provide an exclusive escape from the daily stresses of life among the middle class, and will feature multiple floors reserved for polo, swimming, and croquet. Admission to the center will be restricted to those earning over $750,000 a year.

The Hotel Pennsylvania, a historic landmark in the heart of Manhattan, has been an iconic part of the New York City skyline since 1919. As a testament to its legacy, the building has undergone numerous renovations over the years, becoming a hub for tourists and locals alike. However, the building has now outlived its usefulness, and Vornado Realty Trust has decided to demolish it to make way for this new venture.

"This is an exciting time for Vornado Realty Trust and for New York City," said Steven Roth, Chairman and CEO of Vornado Realty Trust. "We believe that the overprivileged deserve a place where they can relax and enjoy the finer things in life. This new center will provide a sanctuary for those who have worked hard to achieve success and are looking for a well-deserved break from the middle class."

The new center will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including multiple swimming pools, a polo field, and a croquet court, as well as other luxurious amenities. In addition, the center will offer a range of exclusive services, including private chefs, personal trainers, and spa treatments.

As the demolition of the historic Hotel Pennsylvania continues, Vornado Realty Trust is committed to ensuring that its legacy is not forgotten. The company will be preserving a number of key artifacts from the building's storied history, which will be on display in the new center.

"We recognize the Hotel Pennsylvania's significance in New York City's history, and we are committed to honoring its legacy," said Roth. "We look forward to opening this new center for the overprivileged and providing them with a truly unique and exclusive experience."

Construction of the new center is set to begin in the coming months, with an expected completion date in the next two years.

