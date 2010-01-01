SUMMER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED - ON STANDS SOON

The long-delayed Summer issue is finally out and on its way to subscribers and whatever newsstands are still open.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to publications, just as it's been to so many other parts of our lives. But we're doing our best to survive and get through this. The mere existence of this issue is the culmination of a great deal of effort and support by many.

If you don't want to wait for the issue to show up in stores, there's always the subscription option

In addition, we've got a number of digital options for those who want immediate gratification.

We will post an update when this issue starts showing up in stores. We hope this is the first step in the recovery process, where we can restore our numbers and get back on schedule. This will take some time and it's far from the most important thing on everyone's minds. Above all else, stay safe and take care of those around you. There may still be some very dark days ahead but creativity, ingenuity, and positivity are formidable weapons all of us can wield.