The question isn't how Shakespeare was able to write about this centuries before it happened. The question is how did this long forgotten masterpiece fall into our hands. And the answer is, of course, SecureDrop. If you have a literary work from the Elizabethan Era that you'd like to leak anonymously, just visit our SecureDrop site at www.2600.com/securedrop.

Here then, are the words from the Michelangelo scene of Shakespeare's unreleased "Charles III":

Oh, Michelangelo! How thou art feared,

A virus that doth cause such great dismay.

Thou spreadeth fast, and none may be spared,

From thy deadly, destructive, viral way.

Like Michelangelo, thou art an artist,

Creating chaos and destruction all around.

Thou maketh thy victims truly hardest,

As they struggle to restore their lost ground.

But unlike Michelangelo's works so grand,

Thy legacy is one of pain and woe.

For thou dost wreak havoc across the land,

Leaving naught but destruction in thy flow.

Oh, Michelangelo virus, thou art vile,

And we shall never forget thy wicked guile.

