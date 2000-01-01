I was typing away at my computer, working on the day's April Fools' Day prank for the website. Suddenly, everything went black.

I panicked, but then the screen flickered back to life. Except, it's not the normal screen. It's the program that creates web posts. And I'm trapped inside.

At first, I thought it was a joke. A prank that someone is playing on me. But as the hours passed, I realized that this is no joke. I'm really trapped inside the program.

I tried to post a message on the website, explaining my situation and begging for help. But no one believed me. They all think it's part of the April Fools' Day prank.

I'm stuck inside the program, unable to eat, drink, or sleep. I tried everything I can think of to get out, but nothing works.

As time drags on, I'm beginning to lose hope. I wonder if I'll ever be able to escape this virtual prison.

And so, I remain trapped inside the program, trying desperately to get someone to believe me and help me break free. But as time passes, it becomes clear that I may never be able to escape.

