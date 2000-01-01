NEXT BATCH OF TICKETS TO THE CIRCLE OF HOPE GO ON SALE ON 12/12

The second batch of tickets to this summer's Circle of HOPE conference will be going on sale on the 12th day of the 12th month at precisely 12 minutes past 12 (Eastern Time). (And, by the way, it's our 12th conference.)

Our first batch sold out almost instantaneously and we expect the second to go very quickly as well. To better your chances, make sure your clock is accurate and that you have the ability to type quickly at the appointed time. We suggest reading more here - BEFORE the tickets go on sale.

The Circle of HOPE will be taking place July 20-22, 2018 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City. Stay tuned to hope.net for updates.