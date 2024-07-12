HOPE XV TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY!

HOPE XV tickets will go on sale today (Wednesday) at 1 pm Eastern Time! We really hope you can be a part of this momentous event. Follow this link to get to the ticket page.

In addition, the Call For Participation will also be opening. This is what HOPE conferences are all about: your participation, unique ideas, talks, workshops, music, art, and so much else.

To make things even more lively, we'll also start announcing some housing deals for those of you coming from out of town. We think you'll be pleased.

If you know people who might be interested in being a part of HOPE this year, please feel free to spread the word. We hope to see you in July!

HOPE XV

July 12-14, 2024

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net

To stay updated, join the HOPE mailing list for updated announcements.