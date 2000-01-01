HOPE TICKET SALE FUNDRAISER FOR EFF BEGINS

As is our tradition, we are donating ten percent of our HOPE ticket sales for the entire month of April to the Electronic Frontier Foundation. This is your opportunity to not only get access to an historic hacker event this summer, but to also support one of the most important organizations in our community.

Whether it's privacy issues, civil rights concerns, government overreach, corporate abuse, or any number of other digital threats, the EFF has been there to help keep the digital world from spiraling into darkness. The hacker community has been at the forefront of support for the work that they do.

A New HOPE will be taking place this summer, from July 22 to July 24, at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. Full details can be found at www.hope.net. It's not too late to submit your ideas for talks, presentations, panels, workshops, and more!

To get your ticket and support EFF, just click here.