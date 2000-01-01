HACKERS IN HISTORY - A LOOK WAY BACK

The term hacker may have gained notoriety in recent decades, but the act of hacking, or using clever and unconventional methods to achieve a goal, has been practiced for centuries. Here are ten historical figures prior to the 19th century who would be considered good hackers by today's standards.

1. Archimedes (287 BC - 212 BC)

Archimedes, the ancient Greek mathematician, engineer, and inventor, is famous for his contribution to the field of mathematics and physics. He was also known for his clever tactics during the Siege of Syracuse in 214 BC. Archimedes used mirrors and lenses to focus sunlight on the Roman ships, setting them on fire.

2. Julius Caesar (100 BC - 44 BC)

Julius Caesar, the Roman statesman and military leader, is known for his brilliant tactics on the battlefield. He also used cryptography to send secret messages to his allies, using a code in which each letter was replaced with the letter three places down the alphabet.

3. Leonardo da Vinci (1452 - 1519)

Leonardo da Vinci was an Italian polymath who excelled in multiple fields, including painting, sculpture, engineering, and science. He also had a keen interest in cryptography, creating a code in which letters were replaced with symbols and shapes.

4. Mary Queen of Scots (1542 - 1587)

Mary Queen of Scots, the Scottish monarch, was known for her clever escape attempts from captivity. In one instance, she dressed up as a servant and escaped from a castle in which she was being held captive.

5. Galileo Galilei (1564 - 1642)

Galileo Galilei, the Italian astronomer and physicist, is known for his contributions to the field of science. He was also a skilled telescope maker, designing and building his own telescopes to observe the stars.

6. Benjamin Franklin (1706 - 1790)

Benjamin Franklin was an American statesman, scientist, and inventor. He is known for his contributions to the fields of electricity and physics. Franklin was also a skilled printer and used his knowledge of printing to disseminate his ideas and beliefs.

7. Jeanne de Clisson (1300s - 1359)

Jeanne de Clisson, a French pirate, was known for her ruthless attacks on French ships during the Hundred Years' War. She would paint her ships black and red to symbolize her hatred for the French monarchy.

8. Matsuo Basho (1644 - 1694)

Matsuo Basho was a Japanese poet who is considered one of the greatest poets of the Edo period. He is known for his haiku, a form of poetry that is characterized by its brevity and simplicity.

9. Ada Lovelace (1815 - 1852)

Ada Lovelace was an English mathematician and writer who is considered to be the world's first computer programmer. She wrote the first algorithm for Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine, a mechanical computer that was never built.

10. Sun Tzu (544 BC - 496 BC)

Sun Tzu was a Chinese general, military strategist, and philosopher who is best known for his book, "The Art of War." The book is still studied today and is considered to be one of the greatest works on military strategy ever written.

These ten historical figures, among many others, demonstrate that hacking is not a recent phenomenon. Throughout history, people have used their ingenuity and creativity to achieve their goals, often through unconventional means. Their stories serve as a reminder that hacking is not necessarily a negative activity and can be used for positive purposes.

