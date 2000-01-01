FIRST BATCH OF HOPE TICKETS GO ON SALE SUNDAY - DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS NOW AVAILABLE

The Circle of HOPE will be taking place July 20-22, 2018 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City. As this is our dozenth conference, we're going to be using the number 12 as often as we possibly can. This Sunday marks the 12th day of the 11th month, symbolizing the passing of the torch from HOPE Number Eleven to The Circle of HOPE. To mark the occasion, we will be making a limited number of tickets available at a discounted price at precisely 12:12 pm Eastern Time. Further instructions will be found here as the day draws closer.

We're also thrilled to announce that the hotel has already put aside a block of rooms for us. Simply click here to reserve them. We doubt you'll find a better deal anywhere in the city. While we expect this special room rate to be available for longer than our first batch of tickets (which sold out last time in less than a second), the hotel will fill up at some point so be forewarned.

Also, don't fret if you don't get tickets the first time around. You very likely won't. We will post an update here after Sunday with details as to when the second batch will become available. The more astute amongst you can probably predict exactly when that will be.