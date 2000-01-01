EARLY DEADLINE FOR HOPE TALK SUBMISSIONS IS MARCH 17

If you want to give a talk at this year's HOPE conference, the deadline for early submissions is Monday, March 17. Please have your proposals sent to speakers@hope.net by then. If your talk is accepted, you will be assured of a spot on our schedule, no matter how many more submissions are received after then.

We're looking for all kinds of interesting and diverse subject matter pertaining to technology, hacking, privacy, and more. Speakers get free admission to the conference and a chance to share ideas with a unique and enthusiastic audience.

More details/guidelines can be found here.

If you have not yet gotten your tickets to HOPE_16, you can click here for a regular ticket, or if you want a virtual ticket which enables you to interact with speakers and attendees from anywhere in the world, follow this link.

HOPE_16 will be held August 15-17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. More details can be found at www.hope.net.