DEADLINE FOR EARLY SUBMISSION HOPE TALKS IS FEBRUARY 28

The submission deadline for early acceptance talks at A New HOPE will be next Monday, February 28. This is for the benefit of those who wish to get early confirmation so they can plan ahead. We will continue accepting submissions after this date, but getting accepted early is an advantage if a similar talk proposal is received in the weeks ahead.

You can find a full description of the kinds of talks, presentations, panel discussions, etc. that we're looking for at https://www.hope.net/cfp.html. There are no academic, professional, or age requirements. If it's of interest to you and you can make it relevant to the hacker community, then we encourage you to send your proposal in! The email address is speakers@hope.net.

You can still get tickets to A New HOPE at our online store: https://store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-a-new-hope. You will get a free admission to the conference if your talk proposal is accepted.

Some tips on how to put together your proposal can be found here: https://www.hope.net/speaker_tips.html.

A New HOPE

July 22-24, 2022

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

https://www.hope.net