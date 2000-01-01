CROSSOVER SERIES OF "MR. ROBOT" AND "LEAVE IT TO BEAVER" ANNOUNCED

Title: "Beaver's Bytes"

Logline: In 2023, a grown-up Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver finds himself caught up in a world of cybercrime and corporate corruption when he discovers that his beloved town of Mayfield is under threat from an unknown hacker group. With the help of his old friend, Elliot Alderson, the mastermind behind the infamous fsociety hack, Beaver sets out to uncover the truth and save his hometown from destruction.

Synopsis: "Beaver's Bytes" is a hybrid of the classic family sitcom "Leave It To Beaver" and the cyber thriller "Mr. Robot." Set in the year 2023, the show follows the now-grown Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver as he returns to his hometown of Mayfield after a long absence. He quickly realizes that Mayfield is no longer the idyllic town of his youth, but instead a place overrun with corrupt corporations and cybercriminals.

Beaver reunites with his childhood friend, Elliot Alderson, who has become a legend in the world of hacking thanks to his work with the fsociety group. Elliot has been lying low since the end of the "Mr. Robot" series, but Beaver's return to Mayfield gives him a reason to come out of hiding and help his friend.

Together, Beaver and Elliot set out to uncover the identity of the hacker group that is threatening Mayfield, using their unique combination of old-school sleuthing and cutting-edge hacking skills. Along the way, they encounter a cast of characters both old and new, including some familiar faces from the original "Leave It To Beaver" series.

As the investigation heats up, Beaver and Elliot begin to realize that the threat to Mayfield is much bigger than they initially thought. They must race against time to stop the hackers before they can cause irreparable damage to the town and its residents.

"Beaver's Bytes" is a unique blend of comedy, drama, and suspense, featuring a cast of beloved characters from a classic sitcom alongside the gritty, high-stakes world of cybercrime. With its timely themes of corporate corruption and online privacy, the show is a thrilling and thought-provoking ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

