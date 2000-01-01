BOB DYLAN'S LOST SONG ABOUT HACKERS

Bob Dylan has written so many ballads over the years that it was inevitable one would be about hackers. We were able to find the lyrics to this unrecorded piece written on the back of several napkins (or possibly the front - it's hard to tell the difference). Perhaps a spirited campaign will convince Bob to finally record this - and give it a title!

Come gather round, hackers all,

And listen to my tale,

Of how some took to their keyboards,

And the governments did assail.

It all began in the 80s,

With hackers breaking in,

To corporate and government systems,

For a thrill, and sometimes for a win.

But it was in the 90s,

When things really took off,

With groups like Cult of the Dead Cow,

And the formation of the EFF.

Hackers began to see,

The power that they could wield,

To fight against censorship,

And to expose truths concealed.

They hacked into Chinese sites,

To protest Tiananmen Square,

And into the Church of Scientology,

To show their secrets bare.

Then came the rise of WikiLeaks,

With Julian Assange at the helm,

Leaking government secrets,

And causing quite the realm.

The Arab Spring was fueled,

By hacktivist group Anonymous,

Who launched attacks on government sites,

And helped to topple oppressors.

But with the power came the risk,

Of being hunted down,

By the FBI and other agencies,

And ending up in prison bound.

So now we must ask ourselves,

What is hacktivism's fate,

Will it continue to be a force for good,

Or will it meet a darker date?

But one thing is for certain,

Hacktivism won't go away,

As long as there are truths to be told,

And injustices to be slayed.

