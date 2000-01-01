AUTUMN ISSUE RELEASED - ON STANDS SOON

Our delayed Autumn issue is now finally close to showing up in stores and subscriber mailboxes. Here are some stores in the States where you'll be able to find issues.

We cut a couple of weeks off our production schedule so we could start catching up after the COVID-19 pandemic put us behind a full issue. However, the coronavirus hit our printer hard in recent weeks, which pretty much wiped out those gains. We'll work extra hard to get our issues back on schedule despite these many challenges. Thanks so much for your patience and support.

If you don't want to deal with going to a store, the quickest way to get an issue in your hands is to subscribe. And, of course, there are the many digital options, all of which will get you an electronic version of the new issue within seconds. There's the downloadable PDF, the Kindle (U.S. and U.K. subscriptions, individual issues elsewhere), and the Nook.

Browse over here to see a full listing of all of our digital options.

For the month of December, we have a number of holiday specials that apply to subscriptions. If you select something that has a lower price through one of those, we will let you know.