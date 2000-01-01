The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution:

Section 1: The right to reverse engineer technology and repair personal property shall not be infringed.

Section 2: Reverse engineering shall be defined as the process of dismantling or analyzing a product to understand how it works, with the goal of creating a similar or improved product.

Section 3: The right to repair shall be defined as the ability of individuals or entities to repair their personal property, including but not limited to electronic devices, motor vehicles, and home appliances, using available parts and documentation.

Section 4: Manufacturers and sellers of products shall not be allowed to restrict or limit the ability of individuals or entities to reverse engineer or repair their personal property.

Section 5: Manufacturers of products shall be required to provide consumers with access to the necessary tools, parts, and documentation for repair and maintenance of their products.

Section 6: Manufacturers of products shall not be allowed to void warranties or impose penalties for repairs made by individuals or entities outside of the manufacturer's authorized service providers.

Section 7: The federal government shall have the authority to enforce this amendment through appropriate legislation and regulation.

Section 8: This amendment shall not be interpreted as limiting any existing rights or protections under the law.

Section 9: This amendment shall take effect immediately upon ratification.

The purpose of this amendment is to protect the rights of individuals and entities to reverse engineer and repair their personal property, as well as to promote innovation and sustainability by allowing for the creation of new and improved products through reverse engineering. The amendment also seeks to prevent manufacturers from limiting the ability of consumers to repair their own property and to provide greater access to the necessary tools and documentation for repair and maintenance. By protecting these fundamental rights, this amendment will ensure that individuals and entities are able to maintain control over their personal property and promote a more sustainable and equitable economy.

